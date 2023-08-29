ASD Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $29.29 million and $1.90 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017800 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00013927 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,930.95 or 1.00017864 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002336 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04424083 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,250,646.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

