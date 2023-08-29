ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 260.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares during the period. ASML accounts for approximately 3.6% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $17,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in ASML by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in ASML by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in ASML by 1,211.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.18.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $7.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $666.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,869. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $696.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $673.38. The company has a market capitalization of $262.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $1.6281 dividend. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.76%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

