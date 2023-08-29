ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASML from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $730.18.

Shares of ASML opened at $658.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $696.51 and a 200-day moving average of $673.38. ASML has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $771.98. The company has a market cap of $260.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in ASML by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in ASML by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

