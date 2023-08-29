Aspex Management HK Ltd Purchases Shares of 366,838 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 366,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,363,000. Baidu comprises 1.4% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned 0.11% of Baidu at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,347,000 after purchasing an additional 986,939 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 12,844.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,134,000 after purchasing an additional 947,656 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,954,000 after purchasing an additional 555,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $50,261,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $3.59 on Tuesday, reaching $140.87. 1,565,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,224. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.00 and its 200-day moving average is $137.92. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.71.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

