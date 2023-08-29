Aspex Management HK Ltd Sells 2,871,083 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Aspex Management HK Ltd reduced its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,242,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,871,083 shares during the period. KE makes up about 6.1% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned approximately 1.05% of KE worth $249,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in KE by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 121,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 16.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 267.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 54,725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 14.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 24,096 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,479 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BEKE traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,274,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,181,597. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.64, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of -0.99.

Separately, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

