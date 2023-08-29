Astar (ASTR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $94.27 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, Astar has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Astar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a market cap of $94.27 million and approximately $15.82 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar Profile

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

