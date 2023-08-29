Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Atlanticus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

ATLCP traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $21.51. 2,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,952. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.52. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 701 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,451 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $52,410.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,916.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $160,202.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Featured Articles

