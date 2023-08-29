Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Up to $455.90

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $455.90, but opened at $469.51. Atrion shares last traded at $469.51, with a volume of 623 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Atrion Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $826.34 million, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $543.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.83.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.84 million for the quarter.

Atrion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. Atrion’s payout ratio is currently 56.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atrion by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 205,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,908,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Atrion by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 24,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,109,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Atrion in the 1st quarter worth about $1,840,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Atrion in the 4th quarter worth about $1,598,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Atrion in the 4th quarter worth about $1,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile



Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

See Also

