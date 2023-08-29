Avalon Trust Co Acquires New Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,950 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after purchasing an additional 487,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,093,986,000 after purchasing an additional 327,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,905,000 after purchasing an additional 108,897 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.
Insider Transactions at Starbucks
In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $98.37. 669,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,254,881. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.74 and a 200 day moving average of $102.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.