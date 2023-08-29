Avalon Trust Co Buys New Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.32. The company had a trading volume of 229,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,236. The company has a market capitalization of $133.30 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.30. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

