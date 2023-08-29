Avalon Trust Co Buys New Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $6,214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $59,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 119,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,049 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,893. The stock has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

