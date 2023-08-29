Avalon Trust Co Invests $111,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2,882.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,765,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,502 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 790,320 shares of company stock valued at $396,654,657 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.48.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $553.19. 287,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,749. The firm has a market cap of $525.14 billion, a PE ratio of 77.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $557.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

