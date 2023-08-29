Avalon Trust Co Invests $184,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Elevance Health by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 35,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,755,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $455.96. 53,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,054. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $454.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.93.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

