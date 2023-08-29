Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avangrid from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of NYSE AGR traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.04. 448,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,243. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $50.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 7.23%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. raised its stake in Avangrid by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,533,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,782 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Avangrid by 740.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 605,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 533,565 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 9,303.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,313,000 after purchasing an additional 521,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avangrid by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,514,000 after purchasing an additional 361,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 829,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,653,000 after acquiring an additional 360,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

