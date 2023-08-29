Axie Infinity One Day Volume Tops $18.19 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $674.66 million and $18.19 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $4.79 or 0.00018378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,847,467 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,847,467.30627233 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.75424045 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 343 active market(s) with $14,062,254.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

