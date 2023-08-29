B. Riley Boosts OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target to $165.00

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $137.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut OSI Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.33.

OSI Systems stock opened at $133.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. OSI Systems has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $139.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.49 and a 200 day moving average of $111.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $336.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.90 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OSI Systems news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $1,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,214.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other OSI Systems news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total value of $128,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ajay Mehra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $1,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,214.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,905 shares of company stock worth $11,292,939 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 7,525.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 443,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

