Balboa Wealth Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Universal Display comprises about 0.6% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded up $5.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.13. 232,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,185. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $89.41 and a twelve month high of $166.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.71.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLED. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $909,340.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Universal Display news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,340.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

