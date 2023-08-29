Balboa Wealth Partners Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.9% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,675,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,336,000 after purchasing an additional 311,842 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,599,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 170,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,386,000 after purchasing an additional 115,489 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $481.61. The company had a trading volume of 463,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,236. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $500.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $482.17 and a 200 day moving average of $465.93.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.