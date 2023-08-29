Balboa Wealth Partners Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Balboa Wealth Partners grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 202.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,497 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 67,247 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $1,313,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 758,029 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,901,000 after acquiring an additional 42,669 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 751,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% in the first quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 6,399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,995,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,878,432. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $82.46 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a market capitalization of $154.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.27, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

