Balboa Wealth Partners Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 0.8% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $55.49. 3,187,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,638,908. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.