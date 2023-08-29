Balboa Wealth Partners Reduces Stock Position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Balboa Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners owned about 0.36% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,805,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,271,000 after purchasing an additional 190,531 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 980,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,363,000 after purchasing an additional 132,790 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 191,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 43,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,723,000.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XLSR traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $43.46. The stock had a trading volume of 40,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,768. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $44.68. The company has a market capitalization of $309.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.30.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

