Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 555 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Balboa Wealth Partners cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,969,000 after buying an additional 21,273 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,627,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,878 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,232. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $392.26. 364,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,735. The company has a 50-day moving average of $397.20 and a 200-day moving average of $369.38. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $428.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.94.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

