Band Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $28.85 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00004132 BTC on popular exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $144.06 million and approximately $28.85 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 137,816,832 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,416,834 tokens. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

