Band Protocol Trading 15% Higher Over Last Week (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00004012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $149.50 million and approximately $17.13 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 137,840,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,440,829 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

