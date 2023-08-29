Bank of America Co. (BAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Bank of America has raised its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Bank of America has a payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of America to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.
Bank of America Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.39.
View Our Latest Analysis on BAC
Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America
In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $3,436,543,000. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $395,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of America
- How to Invest in Esports
- Target’s Undervalued Moat: A Story Of Industry Favoritism
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Does A 7.6% Dividend Make Walgreens A Better Buy Than CVS?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- The 5 Most Upgraded Stocks From Q2 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.