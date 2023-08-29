Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,231,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,373 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of Bank of America worth $206,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 314,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.5% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.39.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,442,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,854,168. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $232.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

