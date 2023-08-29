BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Compass Point upped their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BankUnited from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BankUnited in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 4.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BankUnited by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in BankUnited by 1.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited stock opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.26.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $488.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

