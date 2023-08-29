Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Beauty Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.28.

SKIN stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.89 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beauty Health will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Monahan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 358,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,804.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Doug K. Schillinger acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $201,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,789.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael P. Monahan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,804.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 97,380 shares of company stock valued at $593,948. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,576,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,216 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,985,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

