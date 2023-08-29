Berenberg Bank Increases Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Price Target to GBX 250

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.15) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 450 ($5.67) to GBX 390 ($4.92) in a research report on Friday.

Harbour Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

About Harbour Energy

Shares of Harbour Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.03. 1,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

