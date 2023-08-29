Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Price Performance

NYSE:BERY opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.06.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,915 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,149,000 after buying an additional 4,968,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 70.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,532 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,056,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,908,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 86.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,264,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,359,000 after purchasing an additional 588,055 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.