Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.54.

BERY stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.04. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.01.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $69,225.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $69,225.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,915. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968,179 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,670,000 after purchasing an additional 73,716 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,366,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,195,000 after purchasing an additional 24,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

