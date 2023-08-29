Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Short Interest Up 79.0% in August

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,200 shares, a growth of 79.0% from the July 31st total of 159,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 894,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other Better Therapeutics news, Director Andrew J. Armanino purchased 274,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $200,027.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 728,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,708.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark A. Berman acquired 54,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.73 per share, for a total transaction of $40,005.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 388,191 shares in the company, valued at $283,379.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Armanino acquired 274,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.73 per share, for a total transaction of $200,027.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 728,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,708.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,698,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,169. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Better Therapeutics by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 64,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Better Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 80,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 48,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,281. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. Better Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Better Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Better Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. It also develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

