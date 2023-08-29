Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 43,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 34,922 shares.The stock last traded at $15.83 and had previously closed at $15.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 61.80% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3142 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional Trading of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter worth $38,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commons Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 61.7% during the first quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

Further Reading

