Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,300 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the July 31st total of 409,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 5.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH remained flat at $0.38 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,578. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.85.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

