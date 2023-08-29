BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Up 7.3%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.95. 94,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 337,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLFS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $531.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 51.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $39.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 1,679 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $38,969.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,743,302.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 272,614 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,357,358.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,368 shares of company stock worth $634,852. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,217,000 after buying an additional 522,912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 45.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 486,631 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 993,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 389,812 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 311,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 26.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,270,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 263,021 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

