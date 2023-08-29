BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Short Interest Update

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Free Report) by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.8 %

BVXV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,613. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

