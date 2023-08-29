BitTorrent-New Hits Market Cap of $387.74 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $387.74 million and $20.31 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002709 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001585 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000925 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000041 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $20,314,392.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.