Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Sold by Gruss & Co. LLC

Gruss & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,852 shares during the period. Black Stone Minerals accounts for approximately 6.0% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 12,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $17.16. 68,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,823. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 75.74%. The firm had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.33 million. Analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BSM. Raymond James began coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

