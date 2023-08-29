Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,100 shares, a growth of 162.4% from the July 31st total of 130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 834,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 15.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Blue Star Foods Stock Down 2.2 %

BSFC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.66. 67,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,256. Blue Star Foods has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Get Blue Star Foods alerts:

Institutional Trading of Blue Star Foods

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Star Foods by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Star Foods Company Profile

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.