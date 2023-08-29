Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) CFO Christopher J. Vohs Buys 12,000 Shares

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $270,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bluerock Homes Trust Stock Up 4.6 %

BHM stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 15,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,599. Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $26.65.

About Bluerock Homes Trust

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust in New York. The company owns and operates single-family properties located in Sunbelt and Western United States, as well as owns residential investments. It also engages in development of build-to-rent communities activity. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

