B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives GBX 513.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 513.57 ($6.47).

A number of research firms recently commented on BME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.81) to GBX 545 ($6.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.12) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 525 ($6.62) to GBX 640 ($8.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

BME stock opened at GBX 567.60 ($7.15) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,620.57 and a beta of 1.06. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 289 ($3.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 592.60 ($7.47). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 555.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 513.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th were paid a GBX 9.60 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,285.71%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

