BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMTX. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on BM Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on BM Technologies from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

BM Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

BMTX stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. BM Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $8.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.01.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). BM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.06 million. Research analysts expect that BM Technologies will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BM Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMTX. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BM Technologies in the second quarter worth $181,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BM Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

