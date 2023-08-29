Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 303,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 1.7% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $50,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.63. The company had a trading volume of 491,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.36 and a 200 day moving average of $177.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.11 and a 52-week high of $195.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

