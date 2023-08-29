Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237,619 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $35,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.2 %

SCHW stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,221,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,300,322. The company has a market capitalization of $105.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

