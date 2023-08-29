Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $21.63 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $21,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 540.0% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total transaction of $283,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,714 shares of company stock valued at $11,204,256. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Up 0.9 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

EQIX traded up $7.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $785.55. The company had a trading volume of 192,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $821.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $780.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $738.19. The company has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 157.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.19.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

