Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $7.71 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,955 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Walt Disney by 6.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,520,000 after buying an additional 27,767 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.34. 7,995,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,878,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $82.46 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.66.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

