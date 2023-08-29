Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $37,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $11,623,500,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNQ. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CNQ traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $63.60. The stock had a trading volume of 906,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,251. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average of $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.58. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $63.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.6744 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

