Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $44,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $577.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.0 %

UNH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $491.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $455.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $490.21 and a 200 day moving average of $487.46. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

