Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Purchases 270 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech makes up about 1.9% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Tetra Tech worth $55,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 20.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $761,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,612 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.45. The company had a trading volume of 95,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,540. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.86 and a 1 year high of $173.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTEK

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.