Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Corning by 35.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 70.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.87. 1,612,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,077. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.40.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLW. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,783 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

